Arkansas fans celebrate start of season at War Memorial Stadium

It was a busy Saturday morning at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock as Hog fans came together ahead of the season-opening kick against Western Carolina.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saturday was an exciting time for Arkansas fans as a fresh football season kicked off at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

But before the Razorbacks dominated Western Carolina 56-13, fans filled the stadium parking lot with Razorback Red well before the gates opened.

"A lot of food, fun, music," One Hog fan said. "We're here to have a good time."

Fans of all ages came together to celebrate the Razorbacks.

“If you want to be committed to these Hogs, you have to get here early and show support,” Arkansas fan RL Alexander said.

Alexander and his tailgate group were one of the many cars lined up before the sun came out, and it paid off with a tailgate spot.



“We got the outside patio," Damon Anderson said. "We got the hard grass... an indoor pool and an outdoor pool."

The group said the best part is the sense of community.



“Everybody comes together to be as one,” Harold Yancy said.

Other fans at Saturday's tailgate agreed and were even more excited that the season opener was at War Memorial Stadium.



“I grew up here, Little Rock through and through, so it reminds me of Darren McFadden's glory days when he came through and ran crazy," I'm 30 now [and] I feel five again."