NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas women who are movers and shakers in the beer industry united for International Women’s Day.

From brewing beer to promoting it on social media, the women all play a part in Arkansas’ brewing industry.

Ren Scott is the front of house manager and social media manager for Flyway Brewing in North Little Rock.

“It’s been a little bit of an on-and-off across 10 a.m. and I think we should be done around 4 o'clock,” Scott said.

But, women in the brewery are creating more than just beer.

“Today we are brewing a beer that will help to raise more money for the Pink Boot Society and Arkansas Chapter of the Pink Boot Society,” Scott said.

The international organization is made up of women in the beer industry who want to empower one another, and Arkansas got its own chapter in February.

“I think in Arkansas we have a really good presence. There’s always room for growth,” Scott said.

Brewery partners with the organization met at Flyaway Brewery to create a beer.

A portion of the proceeds of the beer sold will help the group provide educational scholarships and programs for its members.

Sarah Clarke is the events coordinator at Flyway Brewery and co-leader of the Arkansas Pink Boots chapter.

“It’s our first fundraiser for the Arkansas chapter, so it’s a big deal for us,” Clarke said.

The beer will be sold in area breweries and restaurants and it should be ready at the beginning of April.

“We’re going to have it here at Flyway and then other breweries who are a part of the Pink Boot Society,” Scott said.

There are about 25 women in the chapter now, and they’re hoping to expand.

“I recommend anyone in the industry, whether it’s through education, whether it’s through working in a brewery, through different scholarships and programs, reach out to us. We want you here,” Clarke said.

If you’re a woman in the beer industry and want to get involved, you can find more information here.