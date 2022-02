Arkansas fire officials are working with the Glen Rose Fire Department to respond to a structure fire that happened in the community.

GLEN ROSE, Ark. — Arkansas fire officials are working with the Glen Rose Fire Department to respond to a structure fire that happened in the community.

According to reports, six different fire departments helped respond to the fire that happened in the 10000 block of Hwy 270 East.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the fire at this time.

Fire officials have blocked the highway in order to allow hydrant access and they're asking the public to avoid the area if possible.