Arkansas fire departments share safety tips ahead of next week's cold spell

Just as important as safety on the road is safety at home. With plummeting temperatures, pipes bursting is something to keep an eye on.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With temperatures set to drop over the next couple of days and snow in the forecast, this might seem like a normal winter.

The difference is, Arkansas could see up to eight inches in some parts of the state over the next couple of days.

"They're expecting this to be...some folks are saying once in a lifetime," Captain Doug Coffman with the Little Rock Fire Department said. "It's gonna be pretty bad."

That snow and cold makes issues not just for the trucks LRFD drives, but also for you at home.

"Certainly trying to drive on the streets is a little more hazardous than normal," Coffman said.

Because of the forecast, it's important to be mindful of safety basics.

"Make sure that your vehicle is in proper working order," Coffman said. "In today's climate, a cell phone would certainly be something you'd want to have with you, because if you end up off the road, you can call and get some help."

Just as important as safety on the road is safety at home. With plummeting temperatures, pipes bursting is something to keep an eye on.

"You want to leave your pipes dripping," Coffman said. "Another thing that people don't necessarily think about is open up your cabinet doors, so that the heat can get to your pipes underneath."

North Little Rock Fire Department is also sharing their safety tips.

Assistant Fire Chief Beau Buford said keeping a couple days worth of food and dry clothes is very important in case power goes out.