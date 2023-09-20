Arkansas fire stations urge drivers to ‘move over' after Little Rock fire truck crash

Fire stations statewide are seeing more drivers ignore safety precautions when an emergency vehicle approaches.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When you hear sirens while driving down the road, it means to pull over and stop because every second counts in a life-or-death situation.

"We don't know why, if the individual they called in is bleeding, hurt, or not breathing," Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Jason Weaver said. "We try to get there as quickly as possible to make a difference."

A firefighter's job is to provide aid and rescue in a time of need, but lately, they've been running into many obstacles, causing a bit of a delay.

"We're seeing an increase in accidents, but many of them are fender benders," Weaver said. "Just people bumping the apparatus, but we are seeing a lot of inattentive driving."

On Tuesday, a Little Rock fire truck was involved in an accident on 65th and Geyer Springs. Although the Little Rock Police Department reported no life-threatening injuries, Weaver said their station pays a steep price when drivers ignore the sirens and lights.

"You're looking at over three-quarters of a million, around a million dollars," Weaver said. "If you get into a tiller truck, they're over a million dollars now."

Weaver said, like many stations across the state, they're suffering from a shortage of fire trucks, and these accidents don't help the situation.

"We've been behind for several years, and now there's a delay in getting apparatus, so we're looking at ordering a new one," Weaver said. "[It] will take us about 24 months."

Overall, Weaver wants the public to know when you see an emergency vehicle approaching, make sure you stop and pull over to the right side of the road.

"What would I want for my family if they're responding to my house," Weaver said. "Want the roads clear, everybody pulled upright and give them as much room as they need to get there quickly and safely, and take care of whatever emergencies are called."