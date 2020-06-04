CLINTON, Ark. — Birthdays can be hard to celebrate during social distancing, but the Clinton Fire Department made a surprise trip to give 20-year-old Christian Monroe a birthday he won't forget.

Christian, who lives with autism, loves fire trucks and so his mother Lacey Monroe thought what better way to celebrate his 20th birthday than with the arrival of a fire truck.

Captain Jason Lynch with the fire department said that his chief and were glad to visit and wish him a happy birthday while social distancing.

And just by watching the video, you can see how excited Christian is to see the fire truck.

Even some of the neighbors come out to wish a happy birthday, all while practicing social distancing.

RELATED: Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny deemed 'essential workers' by New Zealand's Prime Minister

RELATED: WWII veteran receives special 102nd birthday honor