Arkansas florists face national flower shortage ahead of Mother's Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sadly, Mother's Day may look a little less colorful this year because florists are facing some significant pandemic challenges.

“I'm always looking for something different,” said Michael Wolfolk, a Little Rock man shopping for flowers.



It’s the busiest time of year for florists with customers like Wolfolk out to buy flowers for the moms who raised them.



"I alternate between my wife and mother-in-law. She's the only mother I have left here. So, this year she gets the flowers, my wife gets something else,” said Wolfolk.



Inside Little Rock's Frances Flower Shop, florists appear to be busy, and they are, just nothing like in years past.



"It's really taken an entire year for us to feel the impact,” said Betty Anderson, Owner of Frances Flower Shop.



There's a flower shortage thanks to the pandemic leaving florists with much less to work with.

Anderson has been in the business for years and said she’s never seen anything like it.



"There's not as much air traffic coming, and the freight has doubled. It's just crazy getting things here,” said Anderson.



So how does this impact your Mother's Day shopping?

You may have to pay a little more, and you may not get exactly what you are looking for.



"Just understand, we aren't trying to be argumentative, but we can't promise you that specific shade of pink. If we tell you we can make a beautiful pink bouquet, then we will make you a beautiful pink bouquet,” said Anderson.



Flowers aren’t the only thing on backorder, but struggles come with ordering vases, too.

"Who knew glass wear wouldn't be produced,” said Anderson. “We are having trouble getting vases that we have always used."

Wolfolk walked out of the flower shop with a beautifully wrapped package.



"We had to roll with a different fragrance,” said Wolfolk.

Like expected, he didn't get exactly what he was looking for; however, he’s still pleased with the outcome.

"I'll get to stay in the family for another year,” joked Wolfolk.

Anderson said Peace Lilys are a favorite this year; however, they are one of the flowers that are hard to come by this Mother’s Day.