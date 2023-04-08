How Arkansas food trucks & restaurants are being impacted by lingering heat

The extreme heat isn't just uncomfortable, it can also be dangerous. Many restaurants and food truck owners in Arkansas are dealing with the impacts firsthand.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The extreme heat isn't just uncomfortable, but can also be dangerous and many local restaurant and food truck owners are dealing with that firsthand.

Air conditioning or not, 100-degree heat is hard to beat, especially in a food truck.

"Before we even turn any of our electricity on or anything, it's probably close to 130. Maybe even higher," Grilled Sandwich Company owner, Loryn O'Neal said.

Loryn O'Neal has a portable A-C unit in her food truck, but she said sometimes it's just too hot stay open.

"We have to cancel our shifts because of the heat," she said.

O'Neal found herself in that situation again on Thursday night due to the heat.

"I was just pouring sweat from head to toe. I just couldn't tolerate it. I felt kind of like I was gonna pass out at one point. So that's when I decided to call it," she said.

The lingering heat continues to make its presence known and that doesn't help her business in an already slow season.

"Unfortunately, I have to pick up a part time job because I just can't tolerate the heat. In order to take care of my responsibilities, I'm gonna have to go work somewhere and make a few extra dollars just so that I can make ends meet," she said.

The heat isn't just impacting the food truck business either. The impacts are being felt over at Hill Station too where workers are making adjustments to help keep people safe and cool.

Most of the seating is outside, but Thursday owner Daniel Bryant decided to close off the outside until sundown.

"We're just not gonna put the staff through it, it gets to a point where it's just not worth it," Bryant said.

He said they usually close it off when temperatures hit 100 degrees, but even when the outside is open, they try to make it as comfortable as possible.

"We have lots and lots of umbrellas, There's fans at every table and we're doing everything that we can do," he said.

While the heat continues to linger, O'Neal and Bryant are both doing what they can to make sure their customers get what they need.