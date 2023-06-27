Arkansas Foodbank to host food distribution for reclaimed items from Kroger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After severe thunderstorms swept through several parts of Central Arkansas on Sunday evening, there have been thousands of people left without power.
To help out those that were impacted by the outages, the Arkansas Foodbank along with Vine and Village will be hosting a mobile food distribution to give away food reclaimed from the North Little Rock Kroger on Indian Hills.
The event will be held starting at 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 29 at the Vine and Village Mosaic Church at 6221 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock.