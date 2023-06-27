Arkansas Foodbank to host food distribution for reclaimed items from Kroger

To help out those impacted by power outages, the Arkansas Foodbank along with Vine and Village will be hosting a mobile food distribution on Thursday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After severe thunderstorms swept through several parts of Central Arkansas on Sunday evening, there have been thousands of people left without power.

To help out those that were impacted by the outages, the Arkansas Foodbank along with Vine and Village will be hosting a mobile food distribution to give away food reclaimed from the North Little Rock Kroger on Indian Hills.