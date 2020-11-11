Arkansas Game and Fish employee resigns after posting racist meme

The employee resigned during an investigation into the employee's inappropriate comments on his Facebook page where he posted a racist meme.

CLINTON, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, an employee has resigned during an investigation into the employee's inappropriate comments on their personal social media page.

“We take this issue seriously and have been investigating it vigorously since Monday,” said AGFC Director Pat Fitts.

The employee was placed on administrative leave after the AGFC discovered the offensive photos and comments on his social media page on Nov. 9.

He subsequently resigned from the AGFC while the investigation was underway.

According to screenshots shared by Blue Hog Report on Twitter, he reportedly posted a racist meme onto his Facebook page.