Arkansas gas prices rise 19 cents in the last week

The rise is caused by recent holiday travel and winter storms that prompted drivers to hit the road earlier than expected.

ARKANSAS, USA — Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have risen 19 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81/g today, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA)'s report.

Compared to a year ago, prices in Arkansas have risen two cents per gallon.

AAA says the rise in costs is due to recent holiday travel and winter storms throughout the nation. These storms caused holiday travelers to start their journeys earlier than usual to beat the bad weather, which contributed to a spike in overall gas demand, said AAA in their report.

“Busy year-end holiday travel and winter weather impacting refinery operations caused gasoline prices to increase again over the last week,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Drivers can improve their gas mileage by following proper vehicle maintenance and driving within posted speed limits.”

Of the major areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most at $3.08 per gallon while drivers in Fort Smith are paying the lowest prices at an average of $2.89 per gallon.

Nationwide, drivers in Arkansas are paying the ninth lowest gas price at $2.96 on average per gallon while California drivers are paying the highest at $4.44 on average per gallon.

