Arkansas Goodwill to help with long-term tornado recovery

The Goodwill organization will be one of several that will receive thousands of dollars from the City of Little Rock to continue assisting tornado victims.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Several community organizations will soon receive money to help with tornado recovery efforts. The funding is coming from donations made by you to the City of Little Rock.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is one of those organizations that is receiving money.

They have been helping with the aftermath since the day of the tornado.

"Employees working with the city to man the donation centers. We provided logistics," said Brian Marsh, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

And as those needs change— and tornado victims look to rebuild and rehome. Goodwill is helping with the next step of recovery with cash vouchers.

The vouchers can be used at Goodwill stores to help furnish homes as well as replace clothing.

Last week, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Junior announced that more than $500,000 has been donated to the city. Goodwill will receive $25,000 of that money.

The other organizations that will receive funding are: Immanuel Baptist Church, American Red Cross, United Way, Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief, Calvary Baptist Church, Samaritan’s Purse, and The Van.