LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the Arkansas State Medical Board has and will expedite the licensing of healthcare workers in order to broaden the workforce aiding the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hutchinson also said that the board will give temporary licensure for medical residents who have completed their first-year internship. On top of that, licensure fees are waived.

There have been 100 new physicians licensed this month.

The state nursing board has also implemented the same practice, even issuing licenses within 24 hours. There have been 300 new nurse licenses given this month.

The nursing board can make referrals for those nurses.

Updated Arkansas COVID-19 totals as of 1:50 p.m.: