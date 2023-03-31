Watch Live: Gov. Sanders gives updates after Arkansas tornadoes

The governor declared a state of emergency after the storms on Friday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to give an update Saturday after a series of strong storms brought tornadoes that left at least 5 people dead in the state.

Sanders declared a state of emergency on Friday, approving approximately 100 Arkansas National Guardsmen to assist first responders as they tend to Friday's storm damage.

The news conference is scheduled to begin some time after 10 a.m.

Devastation was seen from West Little Rock through North Little Rock to Jacksonville, Arkansas after a suspected tornado cut a path of more than 40 miles Friday afternoon.

Homes and businesses were destroyed, thousands were left without power, and at least three people were killed. One of those deaths was in North Little Rock; the other four in Wynne, Arkansas.