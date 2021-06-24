Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansas unemployment remains stable in May, below national average

ARKANSAS, USA — The rate of unemployment in Arkansas did not change in May, remaining stable at 4.4 percent, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“The state’s unemployment rate continues to be more than a full percentage point below the national average,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “It is also encouraging that the state saw growth in jobs in manufacturing, hospitality, and food services. Our workforce is in a transition now. Some are seeking retraining opportunities and others are delaying their return to employment. With workforce training programs available and with the urgent demand for workers, this is an excellent time for those who left the labor force during the pandemic to transition to a higher-skills job or a better-paying job.”