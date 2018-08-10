ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KTHV) – A screenshot from Snapchat is getting a lot of traction on Facebook after it shows an Arkansas girl dressed in blackface.

The Facebook post has been shared over 750 times, with over 300 comments.

THV11 reached out to the school district, who is aware of the post circulating online and the superintendent, Dr. Donnie Whitten released a statement:

The Arkadelphia Public School District has been made aware of a social media posting that occurred over the weekend involving racially insensitive content. APSD understands the sensitive nature of the issue and is inquiring into the situation. Privacy laws involving minors prevent the district from discussing further details at this time.

It's unclear why the teen was dressed in blackface or who they were trying to imitate. THV11 is not releasing the alleged identity of the teen.

But why is this considered an insensitive issue?

It’s an insensitive issue because blackface or its use dates back to the 1900s when African American people in America were vastly considered property and excluded from rights and opportunities that whites had. The exclusion included show business.

So, white actors would paint their face with charcoal or black paint trying to resemble an African American person to provide characters and stereotypes of the way that they perceived or the white community perceived that black people acted. The men would cover their faces in black, sing, and dance – and slavery and plantation life were often served up as subject matter.

Many who see this may say, “They were just joking. Or they didn’t know it was insensitive.” But for those who lived with the stereotypes blackface helped create, it’s important we educate so it doesn’t continue to happen.

