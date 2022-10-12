Arkansas has highest teen birth rate in country, here's why

According to a report, Arkansas currently has the highest teen birth rate in the country due largely to a lack of contraceptives and proper sex education.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas currently has the highest teen birth rate in the country, according to a report from Arkansas Advocates for Children's & Families.

The report found that limited access to contraceptives and a lack of sex education are two of the biggest reasons why the Natural State is leading the nation, despite having teens that aren't any more sexually active than other states.

The report found that a large portion of these teen pregnancies in the state aren't planned and that the teen birth rate in the state is almost double than that of the national average.

Advocates in the state have since pushed for "comprehensive sex education" and expanded access to better and more effective contraceptives.

According to the report, only 22% of the teens who give birth in the state said that it was intentional.

The birth rate among White and Pacific Islanders teens in the state is reportedly far above the norm in comparison to other states.

"Arkansas has made gains over the past two decades in lowering its teen birth rate, but other states have made progress much faster than we have," they said. "The report suggests that Arkansas can look to those states’ successes for examples of how to address this crisis at home."

With the vast majority being unplanned pregnancies, advocates are fearful that it could infringe on the teen's ability to finish high school, go to college, and contribute to the state's child poverty rate.