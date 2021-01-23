Arkansas interior designer's decor chosen for President Biden's Oval Office

The rug and curtain designs by Little Rock's own Kaki Hockersmith were once displayed in Bill Clinton's Oval Office.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — When a new president takes office, the White House becomes a home... that includes re-decorating for the newest first family.

They have now been chosen by President Biden's design team to be displayed again in the historic room.

Hockersmith says it's an honor to have her pieces in the White House for a second time.

"It was very gratifying, and I'm sure it was to President Clinton and people who spent a lot of time in that office," said Hockersmith.

Once a President leaves office, those unique furnishings are archived into a Presidential collection.

Future Presidents can then choose from those pieces for their own look or they can create new ones.

"I think our pieces came to be there, not because they had anything to do with a particular administration, but because they had the same message and symbolism," said Hockersmith.

The designs are much more than meets the eye.

When picking decor for the Oval Office, it's usually inspired by our country and its principles... something Hockersmith did for President Clinton and is still reflected today.

"So, we had bold, bright colors that were the colors of our flag and military," said Hockersmith. "The carpet has symbols in it, like laurel leaves for peace and wide rope borders for unity and bonding nationally and internationally."

She also used designs from other past Presidents.

The curtains are from a fabric used by George Washington. Hockersmith tells us the first President never lived in the White House, but he did choose that same pattern during his presidency.

When Hockersmith looked on as the next President was sworn in, she couldn't help but notice Biden's own stamp on the Oval Office.