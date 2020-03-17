Arkansas law enforcement agencies are practicing "social distancing" and limiting in-person contact from officers to emergencies only in an effort to exercise social-distancing.

In a statement, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced that they would be restricting deputies from responding to non-emergency situations.

JCSO said complaints like thefts, custody disputes, found/missing property, animal complaints to be filed in a form online or over the phone to restrict as much face-to-face contact with deputies in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

RELATED: How to file for unemployment in Arkansas if your job is affected by coronavirus

To file a non-emergency complaint with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, you have to submit a Non-Consent Form and a Voluntary Statement Form.

Or you can call (870) 541-5351 for someone to assist you to complete the forms over the phone.

Little Rock police has also released a change in handling non-emergency reports, stating that the change is "to maintain the safety of our residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 by keeping with social distancing."

To make a non-emergency complaint, you can call the Telephone Reporting Unit at (501) 918-4397.

The list below was provided by LRPD as non-emergency complaint examples.

Breaking or Entering Auto (delayed report)

Criminal Mischief

Directed Patrol Request

Financial Identity Fraud

Forgery

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

General Information

Harassing Communications

Hit and Run Accident (No Injury- Private Property)

Lost/Stolen License Plate

Private Property Accident (No Injury)

Terroristic Threatening (Suspect Not Present)

Theft Reports

Vacation Home Reports

Lost or Missing Property

Reporting additional information or additional stolen property to an existing report

Requests for Police related advice, referrals of other general information

Private Property damage when there is no apparent criminal intent

Reporting from complainants that are no longer in the City of Little Rock, or are unable to respond to the jurisdiction within a reasonable amount of time

Fraudulent payment/solicitation scams (No suspect information)

Attempted breaking and entering of unoccupied buildings, including garages, sheds, vacant/foreclosed houses

Shoplifting with no suspect in custody

Vandalism

Auto Breaking or Entering (single incident)

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, however, said if they are dispatched a deputy will arrive if needed. However, if someone has flu-like symptoms or the situation is coronavirus-related, PCSO says to make that clear to the operator before help arrives.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 under investigation in Arkansas

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

41 people are under investigation

310 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

WATCH TUESDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: