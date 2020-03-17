Arkansas law enforcement agencies are practicing "social distancing" and limiting in-person contact from officers to emergencies only in an effort to exercise social-distancing.
In a statement, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced that they would be restricting deputies from responding to non-emergency situations.
JCSO said complaints like thefts, custody disputes, found/missing property, animal complaints to be filed in a form online or over the phone to restrict as much face-to-face contact with deputies in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
To file a non-emergency complaint with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, you have to submit a Non-Consent Form and a Voluntary Statement Form.
Or you can call (870) 541-5351 for someone to assist you to complete the forms over the phone.
Little Rock police has also released a change in handling non-emergency reports, stating that the change is "to maintain the safety of our residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 by keeping with social distancing."
To make a non-emergency complaint, you can call the Telephone Reporting Unit at (501) 918-4397.
The list below was provided by LRPD as non-emergency complaint examples.
- Breaking or Entering Auto (delayed report)
- Criminal Mischief
- Directed Patrol Request
- Financial Identity Fraud
- Forgery
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
- General Information
- Harassing Communications
- Hit and Run Accident (No Injury- Private Property)
- Lost/Stolen License Plate
- Private Property Accident (No Injury)
- Terroristic Threatening (Suspect Not Present)
- Theft Reports
- Vacation Home Reports
- Lost or Missing Property
- Reporting additional information or additional stolen property to an existing report
- Requests for Police related advice, referrals of other general information
- Private Property damage when there is no apparent criminal intent
- Reporting from complainants that are no longer in the City of Little Rock, or are unable to respond to the jurisdiction within a reasonable amount of time
- Fraudulent payment/solicitation scams (No suspect information)
- Attempted breaking and entering of unoccupied buildings, including garages, sheds, vacant/foreclosed houses
- Shoplifting with no suspect in custody
- Vandalism
- Auto Breaking or Entering (single incident)
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, however, said if they are dispatched a deputy will arrive if needed. However, if someone has flu-like symptoms or the situation is coronavirus-related, PCSO says to make that clear to the operator before help arrives.
Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:
- 22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 41 people are under investigation
- 310 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance
- All public schools are closed until after Spring Break
