Arkansas law enforcement agencies are practicing "social distancing" and limiting in-person contact from officers to emergencies only in an effort to exercise social-distancing.

In a statement, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced that they would be restricting deputies from responding to non-emergency situations. 

JCSO said complaints like thefts, custody disputes, found/missing property, animal complaints to be filed in a form online or over the phone to restrict as much face-to-face contact with deputies in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

RELATED: How to file for unemployment in Arkansas if your job is affected by coronavirus

To file a non-emergency complaint with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, you have to submit a Non-Consent Form and a Voluntary Statement Form.

Or you can call (870) 541-5351 for someone to assist you to complete the forms over the phone.

Little Rock police has also released a change in handling non-emergency reports, stating that the change is "to maintain the safety of our residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 by keeping with social distancing."

To make a non-emergency complaint, you can call the Telephone Reporting Unit at (501) 918-4397.

The list below was provided by LRPD as non-emergency complaint examples.

  • Breaking or Entering Auto (delayed report)
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Directed Patrol Request
  • Financial Identity Fraud
  • Forgery
  • Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
  • General Information
  • Harassing Communications
  • Hit and Run Accident (No Injury- Private Property)
  • Lost/Stolen License Plate
  • Private Property Accident (No Injury)
  • Terroristic Threatening (Suspect Not Present)
  • Theft Reports
  • Vacation Home Reports
  • Lost or Missing Property
  • Reporting additional information or additional stolen property to an existing report
  • Requests for Police related advice, referrals of other general information
  • Private Property damage when there is no apparent criminal intent
  • Reporting from complainants that are no longer in the City of Little Rock, or are unable to respond to the jurisdiction within a reasonable amount of time
  • Fraudulent payment/solicitation scams (No suspect information)
  • Attempted breaking and entering of unoccupied buildings, including garages, sheds, vacant/foreclosed houses
  • Shoplifting with no suspect in custody
  • Vandalism
  • Auto Breaking or Entering (single incident)

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, however, said if they are dispatched a deputy will arrive if needed. However, if someone has flu-like symptoms or the situation is coronavirus-related, PCSO says to make that clear to the operator before help arrives.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 under investigation in Arkansas

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

WATCH TUESDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: