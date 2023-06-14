Arkansas legislators pass merit pay raises for state employees

After much debate, Arkansas legislators passed a new pay increase that will impact thousands of employees, but some employees say they still aren't happy.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After extensive debate, Arkansas legislators passed new pay increases for some state employees on Wednesday.

Typically, bills of this nature have overwhelming support, but the one passed on Wednesday differed.

"They are disappointed," said John Bridges, executive director for the Arkansas State Employees Association. "They are probably beyond disappointed."

State employees expected a pay scale increase this year, but Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders requested a process review, delaying salary increases.

"What Governor Sanders requested of us was to go and study the pay scale," Arkansas Personnel Director Kay Barnhill said. "Particularly look at target classifications."

On Friday, Sanders sent a letter saying "exceptional employees" would get a salary increase.

Those deemed "highly effective" will receive a 4.5% base salary increase, while those considered "role models" will receive a 5% base salary increase.

This is all based on a five-category performance review system:

Unacceptable Needs improvement Solid performer Highly effective Role model

For context, there are 15 departments and 11 independent agencies.

In total, there are approximately 22,742 employees.

There are 15,959 employees categorized as solid performer, needs improvement, or unacceptable, while 4,300 are considered highly effective employees and 1,456 are deemed role models.

Several state employees voiced their concerns to us, saying supervisors could only give out so many exceptional rankings for employees.

The state confirmed that this "bell curve" standard started in 2018 but was stopped in May.

"There was a memo sent to the chiefs of staff at all the departments," Barnhill said. "Advising them to make sure they rated employees based on the categories they deserved."