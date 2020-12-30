Arkansas license plates changing soon as combinations run out

In a few months, Arkansas will run out of combinations. The new ones will have three letters, two numbers, then another letter.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The new year will bring new license plates to Arkansas.

But this change isn't concerning the design -- it's about the combination of letters and numbers.

For decades, the plate has been three letters, followed by three numbers.

"Some lucky Arkansan is going to receive 999ZZZ and I think that will be one of the cooler plates in Arkansas because it will be the last that we issue in the three letters, three numbers category," said Scott Hardin.

Arkansas will move to a new combination. It will be three letters, two numbers, then another letter.