Arkansas TE Luke Hasz named John Mackey Tight End of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman tight end Luke Hasz was named John Mackey Tight End of the Week on Thursday after his performance in a 34-31 loss to LSU on Sept. 23.

Hasz caught a team-leading six passes for a team-high 116 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers, becoming the first Arkansas tight end to record multiple receiving touchdowns in a game since Hunter Henry in 2013.

The Bixby, Okla., native ranks second on the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (239) and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (3) through the first four games.

Hasz ranks first among all freshman tight ends and fifth nationally among all FBS tight ends in receiving yards.

The John Mackey Tight End of the Week is a weekly honor that started in 2004 to spotlight the individual play of tight ends throughout the season. Although the honor is distinct and different from the annual John Mackey Award, the honor does not have a direct bearing on the final John Mackey Award selection process.

The John Mackey Tight End of the Week honor will run until the announcement of the eight Semi-Finalists.