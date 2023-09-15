Arkansas man involved in double homicide arrested in Minnesota

The Conway Police Department says a 19-year-old man was arrested in Minnesota on Friday for his alleged role in a double homicide on Lucille Street.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department announced the arrest of 19-year-old Tracey Patton Jr. on Friday for his alleged role in the shooting deaths of 26-year-old Raekwon Hull and 25-year-old Derek Palmer on Lucille Street in January.

Patton was arrested in Minnesota by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of capital murder, seven counts of aggravated assault and engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization, or enterprise.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.