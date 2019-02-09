Jordan Craig, a photographer in Fayetteville, wasn't expecting much to come from a video of him playing 1-on-1 basketball with his dog, Odin, to get as much attention as it did.

But now, as of Monday, the tweet has accumulated over 65k likes, 11k retweets, and over 765,000 views on twitter.

The caption reads, "the trainer told me I needed to assert dominance over my dog so that he would respect and obey me so I had no choice..."

Since posting, the video has caused quite the conversation. Some pointing out how well Odin's defense was with one even commenting something to the effect of "so this is what Shaggy and Scooby are up to."