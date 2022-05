Arkansas Game and Fish have confirmed that a 52-year-old man has died following a boating accident on Lake Hamilton.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas Game and Fish have confirmed that a 52-year-old man has died following a boating accident.

According to reports, the man who was the sole passenger of the boat, was ejected without wearing a life jacket.

The accident reportedly happened at Lake Hamilton at the Bayou Point.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.