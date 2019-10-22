ALLIGATOR POINT, Fla. — An Arkansas man has died after a boat sank off Alligator Point in Florida Sunday evening.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed that one of three people on board, 62-year-old Wallace Rogers of Little Rock, was found unresponsive in the water and later pronounced dead.

Rogers and another were found unresponsive in the water, according to CBS affiliate WCTV.

That person was found alive and was taken to the hospital. A third person is still missing.

The accident happened on Sunday, October 20 around 6:00 p.m. just south of Alligator Point. All three people were on board a 49-foot Cary Marine vessel.

The Coast Guard, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continue their search for 46-year-old Darren Peterson of Montrose, Colorado.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat was traveling from Cape Canaveral to New Orleans.

