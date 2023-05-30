Arkansas man drowns on Lake Norrell

A 42-year-old man was located in the water and declared dead after going missing at the Lake Norrell Boat Ramp on Memorial Day evening.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — On Monday, May 29th around 8 p.m. the Saline County Sheriff's Office and first responders were called to the Lake Norrell Boat Ramp in reference to a missing person.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a male was swimming in the lake when he went missing. When his friends were unable to locate him, they called 911 about 30 minutes later.

After a brief search of the waters, the Lake Norrell Fire Department located him unresponsive in the lake. Unfortunately, life-saving measures were unsuccessful.