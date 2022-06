Officials say the 30-year-old was found dead after he was reportedly tubing on Lake Ouachita with no life jacket.

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. — An Arkansas man was found dead on Lake Ouachita on Sunday.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that 30-year-old Benjamin Anderson was found by a dive team near Point 46 on the lake.

Officials say he was found around 3 p.m. on Sunday in about 35 feet of water.

Anderson was reportedly tubing without a life jacket before his body was found.