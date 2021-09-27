x
Arkansas man injured in police shooting after allegedly aiming shotgun at deputy

Police say 47-year-old John Wesley Williams was injured after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in Ouachita County after he allegedly aimed a shotgun at the deputy.

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — A Ouachita County man is in the hospital after being shot by a deputy on Sunday after allegedly aiming a shotgun at the deputy during a domestic disturbance call.

According to the Arkansas State Police, two deputies were called to a home on Highway 376 south of Camden in regards to a domestic disturbance.

The deputies began searching for 47-year-old John Wesley Williams, who left a home where he lived with two women.

Police say that during the search Williams allegedly fired the shotgun twice as deputies moved toward him.

When he was found in a "thick underbrush" area, he was ordered to drop the gun. He reportedly then aimed his gun at one of the deputies who shot Williams.

Williams was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting.

No charges were announced at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

