Arkansas man shot by officers after allegedly stealing police vehicle

According to a report, a sheriff's deputy and Dermott police officer directed gunfire at an individual who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to Lake Village Police.

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been requested by Chicot County authorities to begin an investigation into the usage of deadly force by two of the area's law enforcement officers.

According to a police report, a sheriff's deputy and Dermott police officer directed gunfire at an individual who reportedly stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Lake Village Police Department around 3:30 pm on Friday, May 21.

Police say that 33-year-old Travis Haynes, of Eudora, was taken into custody by officers after suffering multiple gun shot wounds to his leg.

Haynes was initially transported to a hospital in Chicot County with non-life threatening injuries, before being transferred to hospital in Little Rock.

According to reports, an investigative file related to the shooting incident is being prepared by specials agents of the State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

The prosecuting attorney of Chicot County will refer to the investigation as a decision is made on whether or not the law enforcement officers utilized deadly force according to state laws.

People are encouraged to contact respective local law enforcement agencies for with questions related to the identity of the officers, their administrative status, and the ongoing investigations of the automotive theft and shooting.