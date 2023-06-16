Arkansas sees jump in medical marijuana cardholders

Many medical marijuana laws in Arkansas were declared "unconstitutional." While lawmakers sort out the issues, the state is seeing a rise in cardholders.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the number of medical marijuana cardholders continues to climb.

Currently, 93,862 Arkansans have a medical marijuana ID card.

"This isn't just something the hippies smoke to get high," Interventional Pain Consultants Physician Dr. Brian Nicols said. "It is medication."

An increase in active cardholders is leading to a rise in business at dispensaries, including the Natural Leaf Dispensary in Sherwood.

"It's really come up about 1,000 patients a month," Natural Leaf Dispensary Co-Owner Brian Renk said.

Rink said the most significant factors are affordability, quality and more patient knowledge about obtaining a card.

Nichol said the increase in cardholders isn't a surprise as there's a handful of health reasons behind why people choose medicinal cannabis.

"Chronic pain is one of them," Nichol said. "But the one I'm seeing more than anything is post-traumatic stress disorder."

ADH data also shows that 32.9% of patients with medical marijuana cards used it to help treat PTSD in 2022. In addition, 30.3% used it for intractable pain and 11.6% for severe arthritis.

"People are starting to wake up to the fact that the pharmaceuticals aren't necessarily good for you," Nicol said. "As far as side effects and possible toxicity, risks for addiction can happen."

Renk believes the transition from prescription pills to medicinal cannabis is safer.

"A lot of our patients have been coming in with OxyContin and oxycodone prescriptions," Renk said. "They've completely gotten off of those."

Pulaski, Benton and Washington counties have the highest number of approved patients with medical marijuana cards.