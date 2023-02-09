Arkansas men's basketball announces 2023-24 schedule

The Hogs will open the season with a charity exhibition game against Purdue on Oct. 28 before officially tipping things off against Alcorn State on Nov. 6.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Thursday, the SEC released the Arkansas men's basketball 2023-2024 schedule.

The Razorbacks will open the season with a charity exhibition game at home against Purdue on Oct. 28. All proceeds will go toward those affected by the March tornadoes.

Arkansas officially opens the season against Alcorn State on Nov. 6 at Bud Walton Arena.

In one of the season's most anticipated matchups, the Hogs welcome Duke to Fayetteville on Nov. 29 for the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Razorbacks travel to North Little Rock on Dec. 16 for a game against Lipscomb at Simmons Bank Arena.

Arkansas opens SEC play on Jan. 6 against Auburn at home and has two matchups against Kentucky — one on Jan. 27 in Fayetteville and the other on March 2 in Lexington.

The Hogs close out the regular season on the road at Alabama on March 9.

The SEC Tournament will be held in Nashville from March 13-17.

Here is the complete Arkansas men's basketball schedule:

Nov. 6: vs. Alcorn State

Nov. 10: vs. Gardner Webb

Nov. 13: vs. Old Dominion

Nov. 17: vs. UNC Greensboro

Nov. 22-24: Battle 4 Atlantis

Nov. 29: vs. Duke

Dec 4: vs. Furman

Dec. 9: vs. Oklahoma

Dec. 16: vs. Lipscomb (North Little Rock)

Dec. 21: vs. Abilene Christian

Dec. 30: vs. UNC Wilmington

Jan. 6: vs. Auburn

Jan. 10: @ Georgia

Jan 13: @ Florida

Jan. 16: vs. Texas A&M

Jan. 20: vs. South Carolina

Jan. 24: @ Ole Miss

Jan. 27: vs. Kentucky

Jan. 31: @ Missouri

Feb. 3: @ LSU

Feb. 10: vs. Georgia

Feb. 14: vs. Tennessee

Feb. 17: @ Mississippi State

Feb. 20: @ Texas A&M

Feb. 24: vs. Missouri

Feb. 27: vs. Vanderbilt

March 2: @ Kentucky

March 6: vs. LSU

March 9: @ Alabama

March 13-17: SEC Tournament