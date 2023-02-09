Arkansas men's basketball announces 2023-24 schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Thursday, the SEC released the Arkansas men's basketball 2023-2024 schedule.
The Razorbacks will open the season with a charity exhibition game at home against Purdue on Oct. 28. All proceeds will go toward those affected by the March tornadoes.
Arkansas officially opens the season against Alcorn State on Nov. 6 at Bud Walton Arena.
In one of the season's most anticipated matchups, the Hogs welcome Duke to Fayetteville on Nov. 29 for the SEC/ACC Challenge.
The Razorbacks travel to North Little Rock on Dec. 16 for a game against Lipscomb at Simmons Bank Arena.
Arkansas opens SEC play on Jan. 6 against Auburn at home and has two matchups against Kentucky — one on Jan. 27 in Fayetteville and the other on March 2 in Lexington.
The Hogs close out the regular season on the road at Alabama on March 9.
The SEC Tournament will be held in Nashville from March 13-17.
Here is the complete Arkansas men's basketball schedule:
- Nov. 6: vs. Alcorn State
- Nov. 10: vs. Gardner Webb
- Nov. 13: vs. Old Dominion
- Nov. 17: vs. UNC Greensboro
- Nov. 22-24: Battle 4 Atlantis
- Nov. 29: vs. Duke
- Dec 4: vs. Furman
- Dec. 9: vs. Oklahoma
- Dec. 16: vs. Lipscomb (North Little Rock)
- Dec. 21: vs. Abilene Christian
- Dec. 30: vs. UNC Wilmington
- Jan. 6: vs. Auburn
- Jan. 10: @ Georgia
- Jan 13: @ Florida
- Jan. 16: vs. Texas A&M
- Jan. 20: vs. South Carolina
- Jan. 24: @ Ole Miss
- Jan. 27: vs. Kentucky
- Jan. 31: @ Missouri
- Feb. 3: @ LSU
- Feb. 10: vs. Georgia
- Feb. 14: vs. Tennessee
- Feb. 17: @ Mississippi State
- Feb. 20: @ Texas A&M
- Feb. 24: vs. Missouri
- Feb. 27: vs. Vanderbilt
- March 2: @ Kentucky
- March 6: vs. LSU
- March 9: @ Alabama
- March 13-17: SEC Tournament