Arkansas mom seeks justice for daughter, unborn grandchild murdered in 2015

For the past six years, Belinda Allbright has sought justice for her daughter and unborn grandchild who were both murdered in December of 2015.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. — 21-year-old Cherrish Allbright was killed in Cleveland County in December of 2015.

Since then, Belinda Allbright, Cherrish's mother, has worked closely with a state representative to get a bill passed to ensure that no one goes through a similar situation.

“She was a very sweet girl. She loved her brother, loved her family,” Allbright said.

No matter how hard she tries, the thought of how her daughter’s life ended will never fade from her memory.

“It's like a scene in a movie," she said. "You never think the police are going to pull up and tell you that your daughter has been found and murdered.”

Her daughter disappeared on December 7. Three days later police found her body in a shallow grave.

Investigators later discovered that Cherrish was five weeks pregnant.

“They came out from behind some trees and they shot her with a bow and she tried to get away,” Allbright said.

In 2017, a jury at the Cleveland County Circuit Court found Brad Hunter-Smith guilty of murdering Cherrish. They also punished him for killing her unborn baby.

However, a legal loophole led the state supreme court to overturn the conviction.

That decision got the attention of Arkansas Representative, Joe Cloud.



“Not only did he kill the woman in question, but he also killed a baby,” Cloud said.

At the time of the crime, when a pregnant woman was killed under an aggravated circumstance, the word “person” did not apply to an unborn child.

“I wanted to make it extremely clear to the Arkansas Supreme Court that, yes, the definition of a person in the criminal code applies also to aggravating circumstances,” he said.

Cloud’s bill passed in March making it clear to everyone that an unborn child, in an aggravated circumstance, is considered a human life in any term of pregnancy.

While Allbright is grateful, she hopes that no one ever endures the pain she did.

“In the future, no other mother or grandmother, family member or friend will have to go through all that,” she said.

The family received closure on Tuesday.

In Brad Hunter Smith’s re-sentencing, he will now spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.