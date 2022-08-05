'No better feeling:' Arkansas moms receive pampering for Mother's Day

The Bobby Portis Foundation held the event at 'Chic Nails and Spa' in Little Rock, allowing mothers to be catered to, free of charge, on their special day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As a mother and daughter walked into Chic Nails & Spa in Little Rock on Sunday afternoon, they were both excited for the chance to get pampered for a few hours on Mother's Day.

Mother and daughter duo, Laquisha Anderson and Dasia Bradley stepped into the salon. They even had a special guest-- Bradley's 1-year-old daughter, Kali.

They came to the nail salon as part of the Bobby Portis Foundation's 2nd Annual ‘Mother’s Day of Pampering,' an event where mothers are catered to free of charge on their special day.

"We’ll be hosting at Chic Nails in Little Rock from 2:00-5:00 p.m. All mothers can come out for some pampering, relaxation, and refreshments sponsored by my foundation. Happy Mother’s Day to all,” Portis said in a social media post Saturday.

Bradley and Anderson were ironically enough greeted by Portis' mother Tina Edwards, who helps out with his foundation.

The three women all have something sacred in common, and that's motherhood.

Bradley and Anderson said motherhood isn't always glamourous, which is why the spa treatment meant so much to them.

Despite those challenges, they said that motherhood is a great feeling.

"Being a mom is kind of challenging, it's a lot of sacrifices. I love being a mom though. It's no better feeling," Bradley said. "This is a wonderful feeling. I love to get pampered, and on Mother's Day I really deserve it."

Bradley's statements were echoed by her own mom, Laquisha Anderson, who shared that motherhood is a job that you never complete.

"A mom's job is never done, no matter how young they are, or how old they get. For what the Bobby Portis Foundation is doing, that's really amazing and breathtaking because somebody cares," Anderson said.

Anderson highlights how many mothers try to be strong for their kids, so at times children don't even realize how much their mothers go through.

She said some moms are working two or three jobs to provide for their children. With that in mind, they said it's nice to be not only recognized for Mother's Day, but also having the ability to relax a little.

The event brought many moms in the capital city together, whether they arrived by themselves, or with their children.

Victoria Daley was brought to the event by her daughter.

She said she loves all that the Bobby Portis Foundation offered because she doesn't get it too often.

While getting pampered, she shared what motherhood means to her.

"Motherhood is being there for your child no matter what. Being a mom is 24/7. Before you leave home, you're working. You go to work, you come home, and you're working," said Daley.

Despite the struggles that may come, for all of the mothers who were in attendance, Mother's Day is everyday.