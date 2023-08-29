Arkansas mother turns tragedy into hope after son's death

Staci James lost her son four years ago to an overdose. Now, she’s raising awareness for opioid use disorder and recovery efforts.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared the week of Aug. 27 "Purple Ribbon Week" to raise awareness for opioid addiction and recovery.

Unfortunately, too many lives are lost to overdoses in the Natural State, but one Arkansas mother is turning her tragedy into hope for people across the country.

Staci James is the executive director of Hope Movement Coalition. She began her work with the group after her son, Hagen, passed away from an overdose.

"Hagen was all personality," James said. "He was one of those kids that if you were a friend, you were a brother or a sister."

Hagen was 22 when he died from an overdose four years ago. Now, James is finding her voice and telling her son’s story, ensuring other families know they aren’t alone.

"I would just like to say to any family that has lost someone or has felt like you needed to suffer in silence or that you are alone," James said. "You are not alone."

This week, several organizations and businesses are hoping to stop the stigma. Purple Cow is donating proceeds to the Hope Movement Coalition, and Bridge the Gap will honor those who have lost their lives to addiction use disorder.

Bridge the Gap will be on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in front of the Clinton Presidential Library.

"One out of every three Arkansans is affected by addiction in some way," Wolfe Street Foundation Executive Director Justin Buck said. "This problem really does touch everybody."

Wolfe Street Center is another organization trying to raise awareness and bring resources to people.