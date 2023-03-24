How an Arkansas murder suspect traveled to Washington to commit another crime

An Arkansas man is in jail as a person of interest in the deaths of a Washington woman and a girl, but this isn't the first time he's been in trouble with the law.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — An Arkansas man has been named a person of interest in the disappearance and death of a Washington state mother and daughter.

27-year-old Kirkland Warren is behind bars in Vancouver, Washington as police continue to investigate their cause of death— but this isn't the first time he's been in trouble with the law.

In fact, he is still facing a murder charge in Arkansas.

According to police reports, Warren was an ex-boyfriend to the woman.

He faces charges of violating domestic violence protection orders, assault, drive-by shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

So, how did he slip through the cracks of the justice system?

In 2017, in a recorded confession to Arkansas police— Warren said he shot Curtis Urqhart of Pine Bluff,

Warren said Urquhart wanted money and he said no. The report states that he said he became fearful of his life and proceeded to shoot and kill Urquhart.

He then drove to a gravel road near Stuttgart where he dumped the body in a ditch.

Police charged him with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He was later released on bond.

Since then, there have been several continuances of his trial. The most recent one being in November of last year.

Warren was not required to stay in Arkansas after he bonded out of jail and the judge did not add any requirement for GPS monitoring.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods explained that Warren did not appear to have any red flags that would have alerted authorities of his need for more restrictions on his bail conditions.

They said he had a notable family in the area, wasn't considered a flight risk, and did not have a criminal history.

"What I know about the family, well respected... In that time, [Warren didn't seem] to be an individual that would be capable of committing such a heinous crime," said Sheriff Woods.

Though Vancouver police have not charged Warren for the deaths of his ex-girlfriend or her daughter, his bond has been revoked in Arkansas.

It's expected that Vancouver police will keep Warren until this investigation is finished.