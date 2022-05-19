Arkansas National Guard to conduct live-fire demolition training at Camp Robinson

Arkansas National Guard will be conducting live-fire demolition training beginning on Friday that will cause loud explosions and the ground to shake.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard will be conducting live-fire demolition training in the north-central portion of Camp Robinson beginning on Friday and continuing through May 23.

Due to the current conditions of the weather, noise from the live-fire training will be very likely to carry outside of the direct perimeter of Camp Robinson and could possibly be heard in the communities surrounding the camp.

Areas within the vicinity of Camp Robinson will be able to not only hear the live-fire training happening, but they may also be able to feel the effects of the testing that could cause the ground to shake.

The Arkansas National Guard wanted the public to be aware of what will be happening to minimize the concern regarding the noise and effects that will occur because of the training.