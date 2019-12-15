FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A touching moment happened Saturday when a member of the Arkansas National Guard waited for a Fayetteville police officer's break to show him some support.

According to Tegna affiliate KFSM, Chaplain Captain Michael Collins waited for the officer's break during the wreath-laying event at the Fayetteville Veterans Cemetery.

Collins noticed that the Fayetteville officer was "struggling while [he] was serving as a traffic guard" for the event.

Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed on December 7. Carr was shot 10 times in the head by 35-year-old London Phillips, who later died after exchanging gunfire with several other officers.

Collins waited for the officer's break and approached him. The two prayed together and Collins offered him encouragement.

"Army National Guard chaplains serve military members, but they live in their local communities," the post said. "We find no greater example of a chaplain using his military calling to positively impact his community."

Arkansas National Guard Chaplain, Capt., Michael Collins, 142nd Field Artillery, noticed a F... ayetteville, Ark., police officer struggling while the officer was serving as a traffic guard for a wreath laying at the Fayetteville Veterans Cemetery. Fayetteville recently had a police officer murdered, and the northwest Arkansas community has been grieving hard.

