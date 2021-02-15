Arkansas National Guard helping people stuck in the snow

The Arkansas National Guard is helping stranded drivers across the state by providing them with blankets and water.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas National Guard is out in Humvees today helping people get out of snow emergencies.

They are bringing essentials to stranded drivers, like blankets and water while those drivers wait for assistance from tow trucks.

But they are also helping the Arkansas State Police by ensuring they have enough personnel on a day when they have a higher call volume.

“To transport Arkansas State Police personnel like dispatchers from their home to work, that way they’re not worried about the travel and they can get there on time so they can continue at this time,” said Staff Sergeant Jimmie Duvall.