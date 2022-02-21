Bridging the gap between affordable housing and recovery in Arkansas

Thanks to a grant from the Blue & You Foundation, the Union Rescue Mission is building transitional homes for people who graduate their programs.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We told you about the dire need for affordable housing, in our state, a couple of weeks ago.

The pandemic only making it more difficult for people to find a place within their budget, that they feel safe in.

The Union Rescue Mission is trying to bridge that gap, though.

It's not only about the need for affordable housing for the non-profit.

Executive Director Derek Jones said it's also about having a transitional place for people who come through their programs.

"We know that in the city of Little Rock, there's not enough housing anyways, so this is going to help meet the needs, not only of our community, but also of our clients," he said.

The Union Rescue Mission has been saving Arkansans since 1946, according to Jones.

"We exist to meet the needs of the abused, the addicted, and those that are just hurting," he said.

The faith-based non-profit provides nine-month long recovery programs for men and women battling with drugs or alcohol, or struggling in abusive relationships.

Jones said while people see success at the end of the program, there's a massive fall off once they face the temptations of the real world.

"It's easy when you're here, when you're in an environment where you're safe. There's not a lot of exposure to things, but then when you move out there, well now all of a sudden, this is where the rubber meets the road," he said.

Thanks to a $147,000 grant from the Blue & You Foundation, Jones hopes they'll be able to stop this cycle of relapse by providing transitional housing.

The non-profit was able to buy a mobile home park with the money, where clients can live for free in the community and still be held accountable.

"That's key to success and recovery... is changing the old habits and making new habits, so this gives them a time to develop those new habits of good choices in the real world," he said.

While it's still just dirt and rubble, according to Jones, the homes will be completely renovated and fit up to 12 people.

"We do know that right now, there's just not a lot of options in this area for people that have low incomes, at least not in areas where they would feel safe," he said.

Jones said the goal is to have people moving in by October, so they can start creating success stories.

"That's what we want. We want success stories, not for the sake of having stories, but for the sake of knowing lives have been transformed," he said.

Jones said they are looking at people only staying a year in these homes, but it will be a case-by-case basis.