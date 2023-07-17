Arkansas nonprofit working to end human trafficking | Here's how you can help

“It can happen to anybody, and it can happen and does happen in any community,” Into the Light Executive Director Gretchen Smeltzer said.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Mountain Home nonprofit Into the Light is working to raise money for billboards to be placed throughout northern parts of the state in an effort to help end human trafficking.

According to the Department of Defense, worldwide, 20% of human trafficking victims are children.

“It can happen to anybody, and it can happen and does happen in any community,” Into the Light Executive Director Gretchen Smeltzer said.

Smeltzer says Into the Light serves children in Arkansas who have been victims of trafficking, providing long-term advocacy and mentorship for victims while working to educate the community.

Smeltzer says those are some of the reasons why the nonprofit is raising money to place billboards around the area.

"We're looking at raising $11,000 so that we can have four billboards for three years in four cities,” Smeltzer said. “So we're focusing on the Mountain Home area, Harrison, and Northwest Arkansas."

Smeltzer says the billboards will include the organization’s 24/7 crisis hotline and information about how the community can help.

“We are available and we are present in the community serving victims," Smeltzer said.

If you are interested in giving to this campaign, visit Into the Light’s website.

