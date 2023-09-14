Arkansas nonprofit helps Hispanic, Latinx communities

Seis Puentes has served Central Arkansas for two decades, offering programs like financial literacy, summer camps for kids and more.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. It is a time to celebrate Hispanic and Latinx communities' culture, history and contributions.

One Hispanic nonprofit in Arkansas has been working to build bridges and close barriers in Central Arkansas for decades.

"Seis Puentes started over 20 years ago," Seis Puentes Executive Director Raul Fernandez said. "It started as a butterfly community and kind of evolved."

And it all started with a conversation.

"The mayor of North Little Rock at the time reached out to our board and wanted to find a way to empower the Hispanic community," Fernandez said.

Today, Seis Puentes offers a variety of programs like financial literacy, summer camps for kids, help with getting IDs and free English classes.

"To give those communication skills for daily living," Seis Puentes English teacher Jenni Duncan said. "That's, that's one of the most special things right there."

Erica Hernandez has been calling Arkansas home for 20 years and recently joined the class.

"It's never too late to come learn," Hernandez said.

Hernandez is thankful that the class is helping her learn English to help her kids.

"To help in school with homework," Hernandez said.

Leticia Reta took the class years ago and is now part of the nonprofit.

"I feel proud because, at one point in my life, I didn't have anything to eat," Reta said. "Seis Puentes started to offer food, and I was one of the people that benefited from that."

The nonprofit plans to continue growing and supporting the community.

"We want to listen to folks, ask them what they need, and when they tell us what they need, we're going to find a way to help them," Fernandez said.

Each person in the organization is thankful for what this place represents and what it can provide.