Arkansas 'Drug Take Back Day' aims to help fight opioid epidemic amid pandemic

The pandemic set Arkansas back, as services to fight addiction became limited. Saturday's 'Drug Take Back Day' is a chance to kickstart preventative efforts again.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Within the pandemic was a disastrous time trying to fight an epidemic. Opioid overdose deaths spiked in 2020, but the people leading that fight to save lives have not given up.

"In college I got addicted to the prescription opioids after I got my wisdom teeth removed," said Kyle Brewer.

Brewer struggled with addiction for 10 years. His prescription quickly got him hooked to oxycodone, which then led to heroin.

He is clean now and helping others recover from addiction disorders through his job as a NAADAC Peer Specialist Program Manager.

But the pandemic has been hard for a lot of people, even Kyle, who struggled to find a routine during the chaos.

"When you're disconnected from community, and you're isolated, and your battle in the mind goes on, you're not able to get in those routines and that change can really shake someone to their core. Sadly, that led to a lot of people returning to use," said Brewer.

Pre-pandemic, Arkansas was in the top 5 of reducing overdose deaths in the country. But last year, we increased 55% in overdose deaths with more than 500 Arkansans who died.

The driving purpose behind Drug Take Back Day, is to help prevent tragedies like these.

"Right now we are at 221 tons that we've collected and destroyed since we started this program," said Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane.

If you can't make it to Drug Take Back Day, there are permanent boxes all over Arkansas that are open year round.