Arkansas Senate approves one-time $5,000 payment to officers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to a plan to give a one-time, $5,000 payment to law enforcement officers around the state.

The state Senate on Wednesday voted 33-0 in favor of legislation setting aside $50 million for the payments, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed in his state of the state address last month.

The legislation now heads to the House for a vote. Under the plan, the payments would go toward certified city and county law enforcement officers and state probation and parole officers.