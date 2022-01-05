Arkansas organization battles drug addiction, gives out 50 Narcan kits

The giveaway took place at Dickey Stephens Park as organizers worked to hand out roughly 50 Narcan kits to help battle opioid overdoses.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Overdose Program held a naloxone kit giveaway on Sunday hosted by the Criminal Justice Institute and the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The giveaway took place at Dickey Stephens Park around 1:35 p.m. during the Arkansas Travelers game as organizers worked to 'Strike Out Opioid Abuse."

Those in attendance were able to visit stands from the two organizations as the booths handed out life-saving Narcan kits. Alongside the kits were instructions on how to use them in the event of an opioid overdose.