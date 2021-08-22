Arkansas organization hosts 'Non-Violence Youth Summit' for students in community

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission held a 'non-violence youth summit' at the West Central Community Center, as a back-to-school bash for students.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission held a 'non-violence youth summit' at the West Central Community Center, as a back-to-school bash for returning students.

In partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the event promoted economic development, nonviolence, and education.

"It's a bash to make kids aware that violence is not the answer, to alleviate violence, and to find the best principles so we follow Dr. King's 6 principals of non violence," Deshun Scarbrough, Executive Director of the Commission, said.

The event featured a food truck, workshops, games, and activities. It also featured workshops that included breakout sessions for children and teens to learn nonviolence tactics for real world situations.

The event also included a live concert that featured award-winning gospel recording artist, Mike Jr., along with a guest appearance from rising entrepreneur, Cree Campbell.

"We've all been stuck in the house for a really long time and when you're stuck in one place for a really long time you get agitated and with everything that's going on in our world right now," Tityana Moore, said.

She's one of the kids that participated in the workshops and said it's important to learn how to deal with differing views and issues in difficult situations.

She came to the event in support of her church and said her peers want to be a light in the community to be better people.

"Be a light in the dark times because we are in very hard times right now. Especially as African American people," Moore said.

Danielle Enlow is a mother who attended the event with her 7-year-old son. She brought him to show him what positive role models look like.

"I want to make sure he goes down the right path and if he see things like this he'll understand that this is the type of environment that he needs to be around and associate with," Enlow said.