Arkansas pharmacists see uptick in booster shots following Omicron variant news

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With so many unknowns remaining about how the new Omicron variant could impact our state, doctors are encouraging people to go get vaccinated.

Health officials are specifically urging those who haven't already done so to get the booster shot, and it looks like many are doing just that.

Lyn Fruchey, with Frederica Pharmacy and Compounding, said he saw more people walking in on Monday asking to get that booster shot.

"We've seen a positive response with people coming in to get their boosters, and even a number of people coming in to begin their initial vaccination schedule," he said.

As word of a new COVID-19 strain spread across the country Monday, Anne Pace with Kavanaugh Pharmacy said many Arkansans wanted to get that extra layer of protection.

"We did a lot of booster shots for people that are concerned about the new variant," she said.

Fruchey said just in the past two days, their appointment books have filled up.

"I would say more boosters than anything else. Those are probably going to be 80-90% boosters," he said.

This initial response of rushing to get the shot after the news of the Omicron variant doesn't come as a shock to Fruchey.

He said they've experienced this trend before.

"As it becomes more in their attention and in the forefront of their mind, people are going ahead and getting vaccinated to protect themselves," Fruchey said.

It's a trend that occurred across the whole state.

According to the Department of Health, over 5 thousand additional booster shots were given on Monday.

Some of those, according to Pace, distributed at her pharmacy.

"We were pretty steady all day and we had a lot of walk-ins at our vaccine center," she said.

On top of giving out those shots, Pace continues to get questions from people about the vaccine's effectiveness against the new variant.

"We don't know that answer yet, but the best thing people can do right now is to get themselves extra protected, just in case," she said.

While the news of a different mutation isn't what anyone wanted to hear, Fruchey and Pace said this response from the community is the best way to keep everyone safe.

"We need to end this, I really want to see the population push forward to get vaccinated and get it so that this is not disrupting our lives any longer," Fruchey said.