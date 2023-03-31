Check power outages in your area

At least three people were killed after numerous suspected tornadoes tore through the area Friday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 52,000 Arkansas remained without power early Saturday after a series of strong storms brought tornadoes through the state the day before.

Just after 7 a.m., there were 52,800 customers without power in the state, according to the U.S. Power Outage Map.

The most outages were Pulaski County, which reported 37,400 outages.

The following power companies were reporting outages:

