Check power outages in your area

At least three people were killed after numerous suspected tornadoes tore through the area Friday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 52,000 Arkansas remained without power early Saturday after a series of strong storms brought tornadoes through the state the day before.

Just after 7 a.m., there were 52,800 customers without power in the state, according to the U.S. Power Outage Map.

The most outages were Pulaski County, which reported 37,400 outages.

The following power companies were reporting outages:

Entergy customers, click here for outage information.

First Electric Cooperative, click here for outage information.

North Little Rock Electric, click here for outage information.

Woodruff Electric Cooperative, click here for outage information,

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, click here for outage information..

Bentonville Light and Water System, click here for outage information.

Photos: Little Rock storm damage March 31, 2023

A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

