Monday, Arkansas students will start a new week of doing school at home, and many may have questions about all the changes related to coronavirus.

Students Taylor and Tyler said doing school at home has its ups and downs.

“Doing school from home you get to work at your own pace, but I will say it is harder if you don’t understand something,” 9th grader Taylor Frazier said.

They long to see familiar faces.

“I miss my friends and my teacher,” kindergartener Tyler Lewis said.

So, how do you answer kids’ questions and concerns about coronavirus, school closures, and what they may hear about what’s going on?

Licensed Clinical Psychologist Chance McDermott said the first step is checking on yourself.

“Your kids and your children can feel like you’re in control and that you as a parent are managing this the best way possible,” McDermott said.

Next, know the facts.

He said to answer their questions using information from the CDC and not sources that aren’t credible.

“It’s important for you as the adult, or you as the parent to have the most up to date information you can gain access to,” McDermott said.

After this, validate their fears and let them know it’s okay to feel this way. Then, build their confidence.

“Start telling stories as a family about overcoming, about getting through difficult times,” McDermott said.

You can also add gratitude to your morning and night routine, this could be everyone saying what they’re appreciative for.

“Just to keep present and be mindful that out of all the difficult things we might be going through that there is so much to be grateful for and so many blessings that are in our lives,” McDermott said.

Simply leading by example and showing you’re in this together can go a long way.