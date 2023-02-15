Arkansas puts human trafficking in spotlight with new executive order

Human trafficking is common but can be difficult to spot. Nearly 1,500 victims have been found in Arkansas by the Human Trafficking Hotline since 2007.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Human trafficking is common and can be difficult to spot.

According to the Human Trafficking Hotline, 1,492 victims have been identified in Arkansas since the hotline began in 2007.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is now taking executive action to curb human trafficking. She signed a new executive order into law on Tuesday, which aims to expand training and screening resources to prevent human trafficking across the state.

The executive order was signed during a roundtable with stakeholders discussing the need for those additional resources.

Meanwhile, Partners Against Trafficking Humans, (PATH) is already working to help victims across the Natural State.

"We educate the community on the dangers, signs and things to be aware of in regards to human trafficking as well as providing therapy and healing to victims," PATH Director of Community Engagement and Education Alex Smith said.

The Arkansas Trucking Association was a part of that roundtable conversation as truck stops can be hot spots for human trafficking.

Since 2017, any Arkansan applying for or renewing a commercial driver's license is required to get training to recognize human trafficking.

"There are now over 40,000, Arkansans trained through the Truckers Against Trafficking program," President of the Arkansas Trucking Association Shannon Newton said. "It's an opportunity to leverage the eyes and the ears of the trucking industry, and to be part of the solution and to help combat human trafficking here in Arkansas."

Newton said that the additional awareness of human trafficking in the trucking industry has already shown an impact.

"Due to that heightened awareness, more people are being educated," Newton said. "There has been an increase in the number of calls in the hotline, unfortunately."

And while the signs of possible human trafficking can vary, PATH encourages travelers to stay mindful.

"It gets difficult sometimes to be aware of the signs, but I think you start off with someone who was alone, walking up to a truck, maybe knocking on the door, and they don't look like the actual driver," Smith said. "Somebody may be in distress. Obviously, somebody who could seem under the influence."

Both organizations emphasize that if you see something— say something.

"Document as best as you can and try to recall the situation as best you can," Smith said. "Definitely contact law enforcement."

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is also open 24 hours a day and seven days a week at 1-888-373-7888.